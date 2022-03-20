Kishida, Modi Oppose Changing Status Quo by Force

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, March 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, agreed Saturday that any attempt to change the status quo by force is unacceptable in any region.

The two leaders reached the agreement when they discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a meeting in New Delhi.

In a joint statement issued after their meeting, the Japanese and Indian leaders expressed serious concerns about the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and called for an immediate halt to the fighting there.

At a joint news conference with Modi after the meeting, Kishida said Japan will work together with India to help achieve an immediate halt to the fighting in Ukraine and make a breakthrough through dialogue.

