Japan Mulls Increasing EV Charging Facilities on Public Roads

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry is considering measures that would make it easier to install electric vehicle charging facilities on public roads, a move aimed at promoting the use of the eco-friendly vehicles and thereby reducing carbon dioxide emissions to curb global warming.

Firstly, the ministry plans to install more charging facilities and examine their impact on nearby traffic, informed sources said.

After safety and other problems are cleared, it will work on related issues, such as easing the standards for giving road occupancy permission and creating manuals for setting up charging stations, according to the sources.

As of the end of March 2021, there were 877 such facilities at parking spaces of "michi no eki" roadside rest areas, and 383 at those of service or parking areas on public roads.

There is currently only one charging station set up right by a public road, however. It was installed on a public road in Aoba Ward in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in June 2021 on an experimental basis.

