Japan Marks 27th Anniversary of Tokyo Subway Sarin Attack

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Sunday marked the 27th anniversary of the sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system by the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult that killed 14 people and injured over 6,000.

At Tokyo Metro Co.'s Kasumigaseki Station, Shizue Takahashi, a 75-year-old bereaved family member, and others remembered those killed in the attack.

At 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Saturday GMT), around the time of the attack, 13 station staff members observed a moment of silence. Yoshiharu Ogawa, 58, a senior official at the station, offered flowers.

Takahashi showed up at the station shortly after 10 a.m. to lay flowers. "I will convey to young people not only details of the incident but also the feelings of the victims and their bereaved families," she said.

In the morning rush hour of March 20, 1995, Aum Shinrikyo members released sarin on trains on three lines of the Teito Rapid Transit Authority, the predecessor of Tokyo Metro, running through the station, close to many government offices.

