Cherry Blossoms Start Flowering in Tokyo

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Cherry blossoms started coming out in Tokyo on Sunday, four days earlier than average year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency made the announcement after confirming that a Somei-Yoshino cherry tree in Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine monitored by the agency began blooming.

In 2020 and 2021, cherry trees started flowering in Tokyo on March 14, the earliest date on record since 1953.

