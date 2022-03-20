Japan COVID-19 Cases Down 11,000 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 39,659 new coronavirus cases Sunday, down 11,285 from a week before.

The daily tally stood below 40,000 for the first time since Monday. There were 66 COVID-19 fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell 28 from Saturday to 955.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 6,502 new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital, down 1,629 from a week before.

There were eight new fatal cases. The seven-day average of new infections stood at 7,589.3, down 12.9 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 46, up by one from Saturday.

