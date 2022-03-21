Japan Confirms 328,303 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 328,303 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by some 49,805 from the previous week's count.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 6,109,659 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The cumulative death toll from COVID-19 rose by 964 from a week before to 27,138.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new infection cases, at 53,125, followed by Kanagawa, at 34,282, Osaka, at 28,607, and Saitama, at 24,462.

