Japan Fully Lifts COVID-19 Pre-Emergency Measures

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government fully lifted its COVID-19 pre-emergency measures on Tuesday.

No prefecture is in the pre-emergency stage for the first time since Okinawa and two other prefectures were placed in the stage on Jan. 9 in response to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Governors of prefectures in the pre-emergency stage are allowed to impose restrictions similar to but less strict than those introduced under a state of emergency.

The pre-emergency measures were lifted in 18 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Tokyo, after they once expanded to cover as many as 36 prefectures. Requests for shorter operating hours and restrictions on alcohol sales have been removed or relaxed.

While there is concern about a possible rebound in new infection cases, the fight against COVID-19 in Japan entered a new stage, in which people aim to strike a balance between socioeconomic activities and antivirus measures.

