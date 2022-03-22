Kishida Urges Int'l Unity over Russia in In-Person Diplomacy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for international unity against Russia and China in his recent trip to India and Cambodia, which marked the full start of his top-level in-person diplomacy.

While Japan managed to share views with India and Cambodia and issued joint messages, some differences remained in their stances toward Russia and China.

During the trip, Kishida also called for strengthening cooperation among the members of the Quad framework, namely Japan, the United States, India and Australia, with China's hegemonic actions in mind.

"The important thing is whether we can reach an agreement on the basic direction and views" on the Ukrainian situation, Kishida told reporters in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, after completing major diplomatic events during his trip from Saturday.

"It is significant that we were able to do that," he added.

