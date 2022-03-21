Japan New Coronavirus Cases Fall below 30,000
Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 27,701 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, the first figure below 30,000 in about two months since Jan. 17.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 951, down by four from Sunday. New fatalities totaled 58.
Tokyo reported 3,855 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, down by 981 from a week before.
In the Japanese capital, new COVID-19 fatalities totaled six on the day. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria remained unchanged from Sunday at 46.
The seven-day average of new positive cases in Tokyo stood at 7,449.1, down 13.7 pct from a week before.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]