Tohoku Shinkansen Line to Fully Reopen around April 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 21 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Monday it expects to fully reopen its Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line, which has been partially closed due to damage from Wednesday's strong earthquake in northeastern Japan, around April 20.

Of the currently closed section between Nasushiobara Station in Tochigi Prefecture and Morioka Station in Iwate Prefecture, Shinkansen services will be resumed in parts other than the section between Koriyama Station in Fukushima Prefecture and Ichinoseki Station in Iwate from Tuesday. Other sections will be reopened in stages.

The earthquake, which measured upper 6, the second-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in some parts of the Tohoku northeastern region, left around 1,000 parts of Tohoku Shinkansen facilities, including 79 power pole and some 300 sections of train tracks, damaged, according to JR East officials. Three passengers of a Shinkansen train that became derailed due to the temblor suffered injuries but none are hospitalized.

