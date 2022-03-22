Japan's Emperor Sends Video Message to World Water Forum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito has sent a video message to the Ninth World Water Forum conference in Dakar, Senegal.

In the 10-minute video, shown at the opening ceremony Monday, the Emperor referred to tasks that the world needs to resolve in connection with water, such as climate change, infectious diseases and water supplies in areas hit by disasters and conflicts.

He expressed hopes that dialogue at the conference and elsewhere will facilitate better mutual understanding across national and regional borders and lead to a peaceful world.

Water-related issues are Emperor Naruhito's lifework.

He participated in the forum, whose conference is held every three years, for the first time since he ascended the throne in 2019. Before that, he sent a video message or delivered a speech as crown prince at the third to eighth conferences.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]