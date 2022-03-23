Photo Book Recording Tokyo amid Pandemic Wins Award

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese photographer has won a domestic award for a photo book recording everyday life in Tokyo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ari Hatsuzawa, 48, won the 30th Tadahiko Hayashi Award for his book "Tokyo 2020, 2021," which he said "became a self-portrait of Tokyo after two years of going back and forth."

"I hope this becomes a record that will be looked back on in 10 to 20 years," he said of his photos, which showed the Japanese capital at a time when many people stayed home and avoided going out.

The book contains 168 photos, including those of cherry blossom tree-lined streets devoid of people, playground equipment that children were prohibited from using and scenes from last year's Tokyo Olympic Games in which spectators were banned.

Hatsuzawa, who grew up in Tokyo, has previously photographed North Korea, the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, where the presence of U.S. military bases is a major social issue, and regions struck by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]