Japan Panel Suggests Extra Quake Measures in Colder Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government working group Tuesday presented a set of measures that should be taken in the event of a magnitude-9 class earthquake off northern Japan, proposing additional measures tailored to colder areas.

As there are issues unique to such regions, actions taken as an extension of existing earthquake and tsunami measures would not be enough, the working group under the central disaster management council said in its latest report.

In December last year, the group released a report on expected damage from a megaquake forecast to happen in the Japan Trench or the Chishima Trench, also known as the Kuril Trench, off the Pacific coast of the Tohoku northeastern region to the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The group estimated that a vast area stretching from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, would be severely damaged by subsequent tsunami and that the disaster could cause up to 199,000 deaths in the country.

If the earthquake struck in winter, Japan would face more serious damage as the evacuation process is likely to be hampered by blizzards and fallen snow, the group said, warning that around 42,000 residents would face a higher risk of death from hypothermia.

