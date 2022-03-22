Kishida Protests Russia's Halt to Peace Treaty Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday protested Russia's declaration of a halt to its talks with Japan to resolve their territorial dispute and conclude a World War II peace treaty.

Russia's move is "extremely unjust and utterly unacceptable," Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

"We strongly protest," Kishida said, responding to a question from Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan member Tetsuro Fukuyama.

At a news conference Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Shigeo Yamada conveyed Japan's view on the matter to Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin.

Moscow cited Japanese sanctions against Russia as a reason for the halt to the peace treaty talks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]