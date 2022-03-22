Japan to Give Additional Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries suffering from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

"Given the growing need for humanitarian support in Ukraine and the tough situations neighboring countries face, we'll add humanitarian aid," Kishida told parliament.

Japan has already provided Ukraine and neighboring countries with emergency humanitarian aid worth 100 million dollars.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a news conference that the additional aid will focus on areas of emergency.

Kishida also said the government is considering a plan to provide travel and medical expenses to Ukrainian people who wish to evacuate to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]