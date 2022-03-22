Japan to Revoke Hino's Certificates over Data Tampering

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese transport minister Tetsuo Saito said Tuesday that the ministry will revoke Hino Motors Ltd.'s <7205> certificates needed to mass-produce four types of engines following its tampering of emissions and fuel efficiency data.

At a press conference, Saito said that the ministry "has judged that there were major malpractices (at Hino) that involved falsifying environmental performance."

On March 4, Hino announced that it has found data falsifications on three engine models mounted on trucks and buses.

The ministry carried out on-site inspections at Hino on March 7-10 and found evidence of data tampering involving a total of four engine models, Saito said.

According to the road transport vehicle law, type certificates for mass production can be terminated if they were obtained through unlawful means.

