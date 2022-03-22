Businesses Cutting Power Use to Avoid Outage in TEPCO Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Businesses were rushing to reduce their electricity consumption from Tuesday morning to help avoid a possible power outage in areas served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>.

The move came a day after the Japanese government issued a power shortage warning to TEPCO's service areas, including Tokyo, amid the suspension of some thermal power plants that was caused by a powerful earthquake that occurred off the Pacific coast of the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima last week.

At Imperial Hotel Tokyo in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward, staff members were checking early in the morning where electricity could be saved.

They dimmed the lights at stores inside the hotel by 20-30 pct and reduced lighting in the lobby area as much as possible.

The hotel also reduced the number of elevators and escalators in operation and turned off air conditioning in unused guest rooms while ensuring adequate ventilation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]