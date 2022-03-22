Japan Sees No Possibility of Power Outage Tuesday Night

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese industry ministry said Tuesday that there is no possibility of a large-scale power outage in areas served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506>, at least during the night.

Still, the ministry kept its power shortage warnings in place for the TEPCO and Tohoku Electric service areas. It is considering asking households and businesses in these areas to continue to conserve electricity on Wednesday.

The risk of power failure came after temperatures fell sharply, causing a hike in demand for electricity for heating amid shutdowns of some thermal power plants blamed on a powerful earthquake that mainly struck the Tohoku northeastern Japan region last week.

For the Tohoku Electric areas, the ministry is expected to lift its power shortage warning before long due to an improvement in the supply-demand balance, sources familiar with the matter said.

On Monday, the ministry issued a power shortage warning for the first time, for the TEPCO areas. The same warning was issued for the Tohoku Electric areas on Tuesday. It also called for power-saving efforts.

