Japanese Lawmaker Maekawa Indicted over 2021 Election

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors indicted opposition lawmaker Kiyoshige Maekawa without arrest on Tuesday on charges of violating the public offices election law over October's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Maekawa, a 59-year-old Lower House member of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), is suspected of having sent letters calling on voters to cast their ballots for him before the start of the official campaign period for the general election, according to the indictment.

He allegedly sent a total of 35 postcards and letters on Oct. 14 to 35 different addresses in the western Japan city of Nara, aiming to win a seat.

They reportedly contained messages saying, "Please write 'Kiyoshige Maekawa' for the electoral district and 'Ishin' for proportional representation" and "Please vote for Maekawa."

In the election, Maekawa, a lawyer, ran from the No. 1 district of Nara Prefecture and managed to win his seat under the proportional representation system.

