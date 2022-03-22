Pollution Found at Site for New National Archives of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government survey has found lead and mercury pollution in the ground upon which a new building of the National Archives of Japan will be constructed, it was learned Tuesday.

The Cabinet Office reported the finding at the day's meeting of a group of lawmakers related to the new archives. The site is near the buildings of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in the Nagatacho district in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward.

Depending on the extent of the soil pollution, the new archives might not be able to open at the end of fiscal 2028 as planned.

The pollution was found at the planned construction site within the premises of the Parliamentary Museum, according to the Cabinet Office. A survey conducted last autumn detected lead and mercury levels exceeding the standards by up to 5.3 times and up to 3.6 times, respectively.

Before World War II, the general staff headquarters building of the now-defunct Imperial Japanese Army stood at the planned construction site, and lead and mercury used for printing and developing film there are presumed to have left the soil contaminated.

