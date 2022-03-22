Japan Reports 20,231 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 20,231 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of severely ill patients falling by 14 from the previous day to 937.

There were 71 new deaths among COVID-19 patients, the third straight day below 100.

In Tokyo alone, the number of new cases dropped by 4,303 from a week earlier to 3,533. The seven-day average fell 9.4 pct to 6,834.4.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Monday to 45.

New cases were at 885 in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and at 998 in the western prefecture of Osaka, both falling below 1,000 for the first time in about two months.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]