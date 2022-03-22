Tokyo Records 3,533 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,533 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, down by 4,303 from a week earlier.

Four new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo came to 6,834.4 as of Tuesday, down by 19.4 pct week on week.

The number of coronavirus patients with serious symptoms measured under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from Monday to 45.

