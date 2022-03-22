Japan Sees No Possibility of Power Outage Tuesday Night

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday there is no possibility of a large-scale power outage in areas served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506>, at least during the night.

Still, the government maintained its power shortage warnings issued for the TEPCO and Tohoku Electric service areas. It will consider whether to keep asking consumers in these areas to conserve electricity on Wednesday.

The risk of power failure came after temperatures fell sharply, causing a hike in demand for electricity for heating amid shutdowns of some thermal power plants blamed on a powerful earthquake that mainly struck the Tohoku northeastern Japan region last week.

