Kishida Expresses Sympathy to China over Plane Crash

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a message of sympathy to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday over Monday's crash of a jet carrying 132 people in southern China.

In the message, Kishida said he sincerely hopes that search activities will progress as quickly as possible under the strong leadership of Chinese leaders.

No survivors have yet been found among the scattered wreckage of the Boeing 737 passenger plane of China Eastern Airlines that crashed in the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, the rescue team said Tuesday evening.

