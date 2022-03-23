Japan Seeks Continued Power Savings for Tokyo Area

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese industry ministry Tuesday asked households and businesses in areas served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> to continue to conserve electricity Wednesday due to a lingering power crunch.

The ministry said it will keep its power shortage warning in place for the areas where power supply is likely to remain tight. For the service areas of Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506>, the ministry lifted its warning.

Earlier on Tuesday, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda warned of a potential large-scale power outage in those areas in the evening. But such power failure was averted thanks to power-saving efforts.

On Tuesday, the risk of power failure grew after temperatures fell sharply, causing a hike in demand for electricity for heating amid shutdowns of some thermal power plants blamed on a powerful earthquake that mainly struck the Tohoku northeastern Japan region last week.

The ministry issued the power shortage warning for the first time, for the TEPCO areas on Monday and the Tohoku Electric areas on Tuesday, while calling for power-saving efforts by households and businesses.

