Japan Govt Lifts TEPCO Area Power Shortage Warning

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government lifted its power shortage warning in the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on Wednesday.

The warning was removed in Tokyo and eight other prefectures mainly in eastern Japan at 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT) thanks to improved weather.

But some thermal power plants remained halted following the earthquake off the coast of the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima on March 16. The TEPCO area may face a power crunch again if temperatures decline.

The government is still asking households and companies in the area to use electricity efficiently.

The TEPCO area was faced with the threat of a widespread power outage, with electricity demand feared to exceed 97 pct of supply capacity, the maximum level at which the company can ensure a stable supply.

