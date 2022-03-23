Prison Term Sought for Ex-Farm Minister over Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Wednesday sought two years and six months in prison and a 5-million-yen fine for former agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa for allegedly taking 5 million yen in bribes from an egg producer.

The prosecutors said Yoshikawa, 71, benefited himself by using his powers as minister to build cozy relations with the egg producer.

All trial procedures at Tokyo District Court ended the same day, after the defense once again claimed that Yoshikawa was innocent. The court will hand down a ruling on May 26.

In his closing statement for the trial, Yoshikawa said he wanted the court to make a fair judgment. He also said he felt morally responsible for failing to take care of the cash he received in line with law.

Yoshikawa is accused of receiving a total of 5 million yen in bribes at his office and a Tokyo hotel on three occasions from Yoshiki Akita, former chief of the egg production firm, Akita Foods, between November 2018 and August 2019, during his tenure as agriculture minister, according to the indictment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]