Zelenskyy Hoping to Share Views with Japan on Territory, Nuclear Issues

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is apparently hoping to share his country's position on territorial and nuclear issues with Tokyo in his address at Japan's parliament Wednesday evening, with the East Asian nation, a member of the Group of Seven framework of major industrial nations, having seen part of its territories seized by Moscow and experienced a severe nuclear accident.

His address at the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be delivered online, comes about a month after Russia's invasion of Ukraine started Feb. 24. Zelenskyy addressed British Parliament on March 8 and U.S. Congress on March 16.

Zelenskyy, a comedian-turned-politician, who has been taking center stage globally since the start of the Russian invasion, now boasts a support rate of around 90 pct.

In October 2019, shortly after taking office, Zelenskyy visited Japan for the "Sokuirei-Seiden-no-Gi" enthronement ceremony for Japan's Emperor Naruhito. Zelenskyy commented at the time that he was honored to attend the ceremony and that the event represented a good example of deep respect for tradition and the introduction of state-of-the-art technologies to improve the lives of all people coexisting in a country.

In his inaugural address in May 2019, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian people need to follow Japanese in terms of technology.

