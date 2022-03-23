Japan Panel OKs Lowering COVID Booster Shot Age Limit to 12

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of the Japanese health ministry on Wednesday approved a plan to lower the minimum age for getting third COVID-19 vaccine doses to 12 from 18.

Booster shots for children aged 12 to 17 are expected to start as early as April following discussions at another panel of experts. Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine will be used for them for the time being.

In Japan, the minimum age for first and second shots has been lowered to five, while third shots have been limited to those aged 18 or above for reasons including a lack of adequate clinical data.

Children aged between 12 and 17 are already getting Pfizer booster shots in the United States and European nations, as well as Israel.

Based on data from the United States and Israel, the expert panel found no problem with the Pfizer vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

