Zelenskyy Urges Japan to Maintain Sanctions on Russia

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Japan to maintain its sanctions against Russia during his online speech to the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy, the first foreign leader to address the Diet online, pointed out that Japan was the first nation in Asia to put pressure on Russia over its invasion of his country.

The president also expressed his deep gratitude for Tokyo quickly extending support for Ukraine following the start of the Russian invasion.

Reiterating his condemnation of Russia's inhumane military aggression, the president argued that many radioactive substances were released into the air when the Russian military seized the Chernobyl nuclear plant in northern Ukraine, the site of the worst nuclear plant accident in history, which happened in 1986.

Zelenskyy said he has been informed that Russia is preparing a chemical weapons attack possibly using sarin or other materials.

