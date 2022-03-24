Kishida Leaves for Brussels for G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for Brussels shortly past midnight Wednesday for a summit on Thursday of leaders from the Group of Seven major countries on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I'll will discuss additional sanctions and unveil additional humanitarian aid at the meeting," Kishida told reporters Wednesday before the departure.

He added he hopes that the meeting will "provide opportunities for the international community including the G-7 to display unity."

Kishida has already announced Japan's plans to extend 100 million dollars in emergency humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians fleeing the Russian aggression.

He also aims to share concerns with his G-7 counterparts about China's assertiveness in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. "It is necessary for Japan, the sole G-7 member from Asia, to give input to other leaders about the situation in Asia," he said.

