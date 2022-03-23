Japan Reports 41,038 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 41,038 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a decrease of about 16,800 from a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms dropped by 21 from Tuesday to 916. There were 122 newly confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

In Tokyo, 6,430 new cases were reported, down by about 3,700 from a week earlier. The seven-day average dropped 25 pct to 6,292.9.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the capital fell by one from Tuesday to 44.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]