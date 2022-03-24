G-7 Trade Ministers Vow to Cooperate over Russia Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 23 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of Seven major economies Wednesday agreed to work together to implement sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The ministers, meeting virtually, also agreed on the need to strengthen the multilateral trading system ahead of a ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization set for mid-June.

The Russian invasion is "totally unacceptable," Japanese trade minister Koichi Hagiuda told the G-7 session. He said Japan is ready to continue to work together with its G-7 partners to restore order to the international community.

Hagiuda also called for reform of the WTO, which has been paralyzed due to tensions between the United States and China. From Japan, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also attended the meeting.

