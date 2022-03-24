Zelenskyy's Speech Aimed at Winning Sympathy from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's online address to Japan's parliament Wednesday apparently focused on winning sympathy from the Japanese people for his country, now under attack by Russia.

"We have similar values with you despite the huge distance between our countries," Zelenskyy said, adding, "We have equally warm hearts."

As he expressed his gratitude for Japan's assistance to his country in the wake of Russia's invasion and urged Tokyo to keep its sanctions on Moscow in place, Zelenskyy received a 40-second standing ovation from over 500 Japanese lawmakers who were listening to the speech.

With Russia continuing its military aggression in Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, the wartime president voiced his strong expectations for Japan's role in bringing the crisis to an end.

Although air travel between Ukraine and Japan takes 15 hours, there is no difference between "our feelings of freedom," "our desires to live" and "our aspirations for peace," Zelenskyy said at the beginning of his speech. "On February 24, I did not see any distance...because you immediately came to our aid," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]