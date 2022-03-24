Record 5,482 People Tied to Cannabis Cases in Japan in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested or took other actions against a record 5,482 people in cannabis cases in 2021, up 8 pct from the preceding year, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The number of such people hit a record high for the fifth consecutive year.

Cannabis cases increased markedly among those under 20 years old. The number of cases involving liquid cannabis, which has been a problem in recent years, accounted for 10 pct of the total cases.

Liquid cannabis, inhaled through electronic cigarettes, is made by extracting and concentrating hallucinogenic ingredients from cannabis grass. The liquid has become popular because it can be easily used by injecting it into electronic cigarette cartridges.

It was the first time for the agency to separately count cases related to cannabis concentrates, such as liquid cannabis. The number of people involved in liquid cannabis cases was 573, and seized liquid cannabis totaled 22 kilograms.

