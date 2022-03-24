217 Children Killed in Traffic Accidents in Japan in 2017-2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--A total of 217 children in elementary school or younger died in traffic accidents in Japan in the five years through 2021, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Around half of the children were walking when they fell victim to accidents. The agency plans to raise awareness among drivers and educate children and their guardians during the 10-day nationwide traffic safety campaign from April 6.

Of the victimized children, 111 were below school age and 106 were in elementary school.

Those who became involved in accidents while walking made up the largest groups for both children below school age and those in elementary school, totaling 64 and 55, respectively.

For children below school age, the second largest group were those in cars, at 43, while that of elementary school students were those who were riding bicycles, at 30.

