Japan to Start Preparations for 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry on Thursday decided to start preparations for administrating fourth shots of novel coronavirus vaccines.

The ministry plans to administer the fourth shots as "temporary vaccinations," like the first, second and third shots. It assumes the use of Pfizer Inc.'s or Moderna Inc.'s vaccine for the fourth shots.

The timing to start giving the fourth shots and the interval between the third and fourth shots will continue to be discussed.

Since the infection prevention effect tends to decrease once a certain period passes after a third shot, the health ministry sought an expert panel's judgment on the fourth shot administration plan the same day. The panel approved the plan.

Some members of the expert panel asked whether everyone needs to be inoculated for the fourth time. Others said discussions need to be held on whether the fourth shots should be limited to medical workers and those with risks of becoming severely ill.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]