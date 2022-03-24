Crown Prince, Crown Princess May Visit Ise Jingu in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Arrangements are underway for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to go to Mie, Nara and Kyoto prefectures in late April to visit Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine, and elsewhere, sources said Thursday.

The trip, postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, is related to the “Rikkoshi-no-rei” ceremonies. The ceremonies proclaimed that Crown Prince Akishino is first in line to the throne, currently held by Emperor Naruhito, the Crown Prince’s older brother.

It will be the first time since the coronavirus spread across Japan for Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to visit areas other than Tokyo.

During the trip for three nights and four days, the couple is expected to visit Ise Jingu in Mie, central Japan, the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu, Japan’s mythical first Emperor, in the western prefecture of Nara and the mausoleum of Emperor Meiji, the great-great-grandfather of Crown Prince Akishino, in Kyoto, also western Japan.

Although the Rikkoshi-no-rei ceremonies were held in November 2020, the visit to the three sites was postponed out of concern that a large number of people would gather at railroad stations and along roads to see the couple.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]