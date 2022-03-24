N. Korea Fires ICBM into Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, March 24 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a projectile considered to be an intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, according to the Japanese and South Korean governments.

"What North Korea fired this time is considered to be a new ICBM-class missile," Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told a parliamentary committee meeting. The South Korean government also identified the projectile as an ICBM.

The missile, fired from around the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, fell into waters within the Japanese EEZ at a point some 150 kilometers west of the Oshima Peninsula in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, around 3:44 p.m. (6:44 a.m. GMT).

"The missile traveled some 1,100 kms, with its maximum altitude exceeding 6,000 kms," Japanese State Minister of Defense Makoto Oniki said.

The missile flew for some 71 minutes, apparently the longest on record for projectiles fired by North Korea, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

