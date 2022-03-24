N. Korea Fires Suspected ICBM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, March 24 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a projectile suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan on Thursday, according to South Korean and Japanese sources.

The South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch of a projectile toward the Sea of Japan. The projectile, fired on a lofted trajectory, is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The projectile fell into waters some 170 kilometers west of Cape Tappi in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in the country's EEZ around 3:44 p.m. (6:44 a.m. GMT), the Japan Coast Guard said, citing information from the Japanese Defense Ministry.

"What North Korea fired this time is considered to be a new ICBM-class missile," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told a parliamentary committee meeting.

State Minister of Defense Makoto Oniki said that the projectile traveled some 1,100 kilometers, flying as high as 6,000 kilometers.

