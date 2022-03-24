Kishida Condemns North Korea's Missile Firing

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Thursday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch as an "unacceptable act of violence."

"We resolutely condemn (the act)," Kishida told reporters during a trip to Brussels for a Group of Seven summit.

He expressed an eagerness to consider additional sanctions on North Korea, saying, "We'll respond, including (by considering) sanctions, while closely coordinating with related countries such as the United States and South Korea."

"The act of violence at a time when the international community is holding a big debate on peace and stability is unacceptable," he said.

The Japanese government protested against North Korea over Thursday's missile launch.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]