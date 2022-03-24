Japan, U.S. to Review Beef Safeguard Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States said Thursday that they have agreed to review the criteria for Tokyo to trigger an emergency measure to curb American beef imports, set under a bilateral trade pact.

After the expected change, the emergency tariff hike will not be implemented if the combined import volume of beef from the United States and member states of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact is below the threshold for triggering safeguard measures in the TPP even if Japan's U.S. beef imports exceed its low-tariff quota set under the trade pact between Tokyo and Washington.

Under the bilateral trade pact, Japan's tariffs on U.S. beef are set to be gradually lowered, with the safeguard measure in place to curb rapid increases of imports to protect domestic farmers.

Tokyo and Washington began talks in March last year on reviewing the standards for implementing the emergency tariff increase, after it was invoked in the same month. The United States is not a member of the TPP.

