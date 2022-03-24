Tokyo Confirms 8,875 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 8,875 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with its daily count rising by 414 from a week before in the first increase since March 3.

Sixteen deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly confirmed in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new cases fell 22.1 pct from a week earlier to 6,352. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by three from Wednesday to 41.

