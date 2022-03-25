G-7 Leaders Vow to Hold Putin Accountable

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major countries Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and agreed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and supporters of the aggression accountable for their acts.

"To this end, we will continue to work together, along with our allies and partners around the world," the G-7 leaders said in a statement adopted at an emergency meeting in Brussels. They also expressed support for the gathering of evidence of war crimes.

The G-7 leaders urged Russia to withdraw its military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine.

They urged "all countries not to give military or other assistance to Russia to help continue its aggression in Ukraine," apparently out of concern that China may offer military support to Russia or help Moscow circumvent sanctions.

All G-7 leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden, took part in person in the summit, which was also joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]