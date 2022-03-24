Kishida Seen Removing Vaccine Minister Horiuchi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to have Noriko Horiuchi, minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations, leave his cabinet at the end of March, government sources said Thursday.

There are plans to have health minister Shigeyuki Goto or Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno double as vaccination minister, according to the sources.

The move comes as the post of minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, held in summer 2021, which Horiuchi currently doubles as, is set to expire at the end of the month.

While the cabinet law limits the number of cabinet members to 17 or less, Kishida's cabinet now has 20 members, including those in the three temporary posts of reconstruction minister, Olympics and Paralympics minister and minister for the 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, which were created in 2012, 2015 and 2020, respectively.

Horiuchi, who has been elected four times to the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, and belongs to the Kishida-led faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, assumed her first cabinet post in October last year.

