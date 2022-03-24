Japan Qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan qualified for a seventh consecutive FIFA World Cup after defeating Australia 2-0 in Sydney Thursday.

Thursday's win means Japan will finish the final Asian qualifying phase in first or second place in Group B.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the event's first in the Middle East, will kick off on Nov. 21, with the final to be played on Dec. 18, in an effort to avoid the summer heat. The group stage draw will take place in Doha on April 1.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]