Kishida Unveils 100 M. Dollars in Additional Ukraine Aid

Brussels, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his country will provide 100 million dollars in additional emergency humanitarian aid to people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida unveiled the additional aid plan at a summit of Group of Seven leaders in Brussels. Japan has already provided Ukraine and neighboring countries with 100 million dollars in emergency humanitarian aid.

He also said Japan aims to enact legislation during the current parliamentary session ending in June to strip Russia of its most-favored-nation trade status.

Japan also plans to enact legislation to prevent Russia from evading sanctions by using cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.

