Japan, U.S. Foreign Chiefs Condemn N. Korea ICBM Firing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.

Hayashi and Blinken, speaking by phone, agreed that Japan, the United States and South Korea will promote cooperation, possibly by strengthening sanctions, to achieve complete denuclearization of North Korea.

The two ministers also agreed to prevent North Korea from viewing Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an opportunity to escalate its provocations.

They shared the view that the missile firing was an obvious and serious challenge to the international community.

The ministers agreed to work closely to strengthen the deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance and its response capabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]