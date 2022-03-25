Kishida, Biden Condemn North Korea's Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile and agreed to work closely together on the matter, a U.S. official said.

The two leaders, making brief conversation on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Brussels, confirmed the U.S. commitment to defend Japan and South Korea, the U.S. official said.

On the Ukraine crisis, Biden expressed his gratitude for Japan's powerful response to the Russian aggression.

Kishida and Biden last met in person in November on the sidelines of a climate change conference in Britain. In January, the two leaders held talks by video link.

