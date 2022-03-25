Kishida Unveils 100 M. Dlrs in Extra Ukraine Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, March 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his country will provide 100 million dollars in additional emergency humanitarian aid to people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida unveiled the additional aid plan at a Group of Seven summit in Brussels. Japan has already provided Ukraine and neighboring countries with 100 million dollars in emergency humanitarian aid.

He also said Japan will consider providing supplies and sending medical and public health workers for Ukraine.

Later, Kishida met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to explain a plan to send an assistance team to Poland to accept fleeing Ukrainians into Japan. For this, Tokyo will dispatch Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa as a special envoy of the prime minister, Kishida said.

At the G-7 summit, Kishida said Tokyo will "respond resolutely" to the Russian invasion without hesitation despite Moscow's declaration of a halt to its negotiations to conclude a World War II peace treaty with Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]